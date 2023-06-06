Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Claims Arrests in Ukrainian ‘Dirty Bomb’ Plot

FSS of Russia

Russia’s domestic intelligence agency has made arrests in connection with alleged Ukrainian plans to drop “dirty bombs” on Russian energy facilities, state media reported Tuesday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said two “pilots” of unknown nationality have been detained and “confessed to the committed and planned terrorist acts,” according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The FSB said it had uncovered the alleged dirty bomb plot while investigating a thwarted Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian airfield northeast of Moscow.

The agency said it received information that Ukraine’s military intelligence had set up a special unit using light aircraft to supply sabotage groups within Russia “and drop bombs on fuel and energy infrastructure facilities.”

The alleged special unit has carried out five attacks on Russian energy facilities near the border with Ukraine since early 2023, the FSB added.

“It was planned to deliver and plant so-called dirty bombs equipped with delay timers to simultaneously detonate and render areas unfit for human habitation,” it said.

It was not possible to independently verify the FSB’s allegations.

Kyiv has not commented on the claims.

Russia’s military claimed last fall that Ukraine was in the “final stages” of developing a so-called dirty bomb laced with radioactive elements.

Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed Moscow’s claims, which were made as Russian forces rapidly retreated in Ukraine’s northeast and south.

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion. It is much less destructive and easier to make than a nuclear device.

Russia has made repeated claims of Ukrainian "sabotage" efforts since launching its offensive against Kyiv last February, particularly in recent months.

Read more about: FSB , Ukraine war

Read more

internal enemies

Russia Accuses Ukraine, West of Recruiting Youth for 'Sabotage'

Moscow has cracked down on criticism of the war, with a growing number of treason cases and long prison sentences for social media dissent. 
2 Min read
'routine questioning'

Russians Absent During Mobilization Called in for Questioning by FSB

Several Omsk region residents told iStories they had received phone calls asking them to attend the local FSB office. 
2 Min read
border tensions

Moscow Says Foiled Bid By Ukraine 'Saboteurs' to Enter Russia

The announcement came a day after President Vladimir Putin warned that saboteurs were acting inside Russia. 
2 Min read
border breach

FSB Kill 4 Ukrainian 'Saboteurs' Attempting to Enter Russia

Russia's FSB domestic security agency announced on Monday that it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine attempting to cross into a Russian border...