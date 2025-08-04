'He Played a Colossal Role': Moscow Times Alumni Share Memories of Derk Sauer

When Derk Sauer founded The Moscow Times in 1992, he founded a newsroom that would serve as a training ground for generations of journalists, many of whom have gone on to work for major international publications. We asked alumni of The Moscow Times, from its earliest days on Ulitsa Pravdy to its present-day life as a digital news outlet, to share their memories of working with him:

The Moscow Times was my first job in journalism. I applied for a job in November of 1993, shortly after Yeltsin stormed the White House, and was hired as a copy editor. Copy editors are always an interesting crowd, but the copy desk at the Moscow Times was an astonishing collection of oddballs and adventurers, several notorious beauties and at least one person I am fairly sure was a fugitive from justice. I had not planned to stay in Russia, but I didn't use the return portion of my round-trip flight from JFK, and I ended up staying for two and a half years. The people Derk had assembled at The Moscow Times were, in many cases, accidental journalists — the foreigners were interested in Solzhenitsyn or Vysotsky, not journalism careers; the Russians had grown up in an environment where there was no real journalism. But he put us all under the authority of Jay Ross and Meg Bortin, who really knew what they were doing. They created a sound structure, with high journalistic standards. We corrected our errors. We buttonholed Duma deputies in the hallway outside their offices. We printed stories that angered powerful people. ("I like your newspaper," one terrifying man told me. "I would hate to see it go away.") The foreign correspondents for big papers — I know this, because later I was one of them — read The Moscow Times every morning and then pitched stories to their editors in London and Washington and New York, and in this way, the tiny newspaper Derk created shaped the world's view of post-Soviet Russia. So much of this was just an extension of Derk's bravery and sense of adventure. For a time, against all odds, he created a space where it was possible to print the truth.

I joined The Moscow Times in the fall of 1993, a russophile who stumbled into journalism rather than the other way around. By then the paper had already moved to its offices on the legendary Ulitsa Pravdy — a scrappy, boisterous newsroom adjoined by a long hallway of offices and, most wondrous of all in retrospect (besides the Truth Street address), a printing press in the basement where we could occasionally troop down and watch the paper churn to life. Derk made a point of meeting with all new hires, and I remember listening to him speak with real pride and enthusiasm about his own career as a rebellious journalist. He was never a typical bottom-line publisher (although he didn’t mind reminding us, as time went on, that glossy mags were footing the bill for our little free newspaper) — he really loved the craft of journalism and the excitement of launching a community paper at an extraordinary moment of history. Many journalists might feel nervous when the publisher drops in unannounced, but it was never the case with Derk. He was always surrounded by journalists — laughing, dissecting the latest news, sharing new illustrations and column ideas. He was incredibly generous in letting us all build something together with him. It was serious work, but it was so much fun. I worked for Derk in a couple of different roles throughout the rest of the 90s, as a features writer and editor, then running the bi-weekly in St. Petersburg, and finally back down to Moscow for a stint as managing editor. By then, Putin had risen to power and a chill was in the air. But few of us could imagine a scenario where a vibrant, muscular media industry would be silenced and its journalists murdered, jailed, or forced to flee. Maybe Derk could. I moved on to a career with Radio Free Europe, which would experience its own disastrous confrontations with the Kremlin. It was then, years later, when I found myself circling back to Derk, for advice, commiseration — and honestly, for inspiration. If Derk Sauer, a man with a world of options, remained committed to fighting for Russian journalism, then surely there was hope that this battle — longer and more brutal than many of us predicted — could still be won. Derk’s passing is a terrible loss for Russia and for all of us who were lucky enough to witness what it means to work, with joy and real bravery, in the name of a higher ideal. I feel incredibly sad. My only comfort is thinking that we will all, in our grief, find a way to honor Derk’s legacy by picking up the battle where he left off and fighting like hell.

After I arrived in Moscow in autumn 1998, I was lucky enough to acquire a new home in the newsroom of The Moscow Times on Ulitsa Pravdy. Being able to work there with such a talented group of journalists and editors changed my life completely. It was the highlight and honor of my life to learn journalism through the guidance and care of editors hired by Derk like Matt Bivens, Garfield Reynolds, Brad Cook and Lynn Berry. None of it would have happened without Derk’s determination and willpower. He transformed Russia’s media landscape through the creation of The Moscow Times and then Vedomosti, which set the standard for independent objective reporting in Russia’s post-Soviet transition and launched the careers of many of Russia’s brightest journalists. Behind the scenes always, he didn’t interfere in our reporting. We just knew that we had a remit to report fearlessly and ferret out the truth, and that, somehow, Derk knew all our names. To have played such an enormous role in creating and then seeking to protect these beacons of Russia’s free media means Derk will never be forgotten. He played such a colossal role in our lives.

Derk was born and raised in the Netherlands, and he passed away in the Netherlands. But like many of us associated with The Moscow Times over the years, he called another country home too. One of the last times I saw him, a few months ago, Derk was — what else — trying to raise money for independent Russian media. We were at a fundraiser together, and the audience asked whether we thought The Moscow Times would ever be able to work in Russia again. “All we want is to get back to our homes,” Derk said. “We had to leave so fast that we weren’t even able to pack our slippers. They are still waiting for us at our front doors.” Derk will never be able to get back to his second home. But he did everything, right up until the very end — as only he could — to make sure there will be a day when independent media will be able to.