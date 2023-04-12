Russia Says Detained U.S. Journalist Still Not Granted Consular Access

Russia's deputy foreign minister on Wednesday acknowledged that detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich had not been granted consular access, two weeks after his arrest.

The Wall Street Journal journalist was arrested in Russia on claims of espionage, which he denies.

"The question (of consular access) is under review," Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying by state-run agencies.

"We are acting in accordance with our laws, taking into account consular conventions of course," Ryabkov also said.