'Pointless' to Pressure Russia Over Jailed U.S. Reporter – Moscow

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday it was "pointless" to try to pressure Moscow over its case against U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

"Hype around this case, which is being fanned in the United States, with the aim of pressuring Russian authorities and the court... is pointless and meaningless," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy, according to a statement.

The statement said Ryabkov pointed to the "serious nature of the charges" against Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal who previously worked for AFP in Moscow.

"He was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions, qualifying as espionage," the statement added.