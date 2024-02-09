Kremlin Refuses to Say If Berlin Park Hitman Was Russian Agent

Moscow on Friday refused to say whether a convicted hitman who killed a former Chechen fighter in Berlin four years ago was a Russian agent after President Vladimir Putin hinted that he wanted him freed in a three-way prisoner exchange.

In an interview with conservative pundit Tucker Carlson published Thursday, Putin brought up the case of Vadim Krasikov — without mentioning him by name — in the context of ongoing negotiations over a deal to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing of former Chechen rebel commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in a Berlin park, which German authorities say was ordered by Russian intelligence services.

Gershkovich, meanwhile, has been imprisoned in Moscow since being arrested in March 2023 on charges of espionage — accusations rejected by him, his employer and the White House.