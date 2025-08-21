American R&B singer B. Howard will represent the U.S. at Russia’s answer to Eurovision when the competition kicks off in Moscow later next month, organizers announced on Thursday.

Called Intervsion, the event revives a Soviet-era alternative to Eurovision that briefly ran in the 1960s and 1970s. Russia was banned from Eurovision in February 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers hailed Howard as a “world-class star whose music transcends borders and unites cultures.” He will face off with Shaman, Russia’s pro-war pop singer, and performers from 17 other countries during the live show on the state-run Channel One.

Howard, 43, has been the subject of media speculation over his resemblance to pop legend Michael Jackson and connections to the singer’s inner circle, though alleged DNA tests later proved inconclusive, and there is no evidence supporting the claim.

Intervision, which this year begins on Sept. 20, brands itself as a “depoliticized” celebration of music, though Putin personally appointed senior Kremlin officials to its board and organizing committee in February.

Organizers said the 2025 edition will feature performers from across the globe, with “all continents represented.” The United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan recently dropped out of the competition, they added, citing scheduling conflicts.