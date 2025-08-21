American R&B singer B. Howard will represent the U.S. at Russia’s answer to Eurovision when the competition kicks off in Moscow later next month, organizers announced on Thursday.
Called Intervsion, the event revives a Soviet-era alternative to Eurovision that briefly ran in the 1960s and 1970s. Russia was banned from Eurovision in February 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Organizers hailed Howard as a “world-class star whose music transcends borders and unites cultures.” He will face off with Shaman, Russia’s pro-war pop singer, and performers from 17 other countries during the live show on the state-run Channel One.
Howard, 43, has been the subject of media speculation over his resemblance to pop legend Michael Jackson and connections to the singer’s inner circle, though alleged DNA tests later proved inconclusive, and there is no evidence supporting the claim.
Intervision, which this year begins on Sept. 20, brands itself as a “depoliticized” celebration of music, though Putin personally appointed senior Kremlin officials to its board and organizing committee in February.
Organizers said the 2025 edition will feature performers from across the globe, with “all continents represented.” The United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan recently dropped out of the competition, they added, citing scheduling conflicts.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.