Zelensky Looks to Close Out Ukraine Peace Plan in Meeting With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sit down with Donald Trump on Sunday and seek to secure the U.S. president's stamp of approval for a new proposal to end the nearly four-year conflict with Russia. The 20-point plan, which emerged from weeks of intense U.S.-Ukraine negotiations, lacks Moscow's approval, and the face-to-face in Florida follows a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv. The meeting, to be hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence at 1:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) according to the White House, will be their first in-person encounter since October, when the U.S. president refused to grant Zelensky's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles. Zelensky said during a stopover in Canada on Saturday he hoped the talks would be "very constructive," adding that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had shown his hand with the latest assault on the Ukrainian capital. "This attack is again Russia's answer [to] our peace efforts. And this really showed that Putin doesn't want peace," he said. Europeans vow support Zelensky held a conference call while in Canada with European leaders who, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, pledged their full support for his peace efforts. Russia has accused Ukraine and its European backers of trying to "torpedo" a previous U.S.-brokered plan to stop the fighting. Adding to pressure on the battlefield, Russia announced on Saturday it had captured two more towns in eastern Ukraine, Myrnohrad and Huliaipole. "If the authorities in Kyiv don't want to settle this business peacefully, we'll resolve all the problems before us by military means," Putin said on Saturday.

He was also quoted by state-run TASS news agency as saying that "the leaders of the Kyiv regime are in no hurry to resolve this conflict peacefully." EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, who joined Zelensky's conference call, said the European Union's backing for Ukraine would never falter and vowed to maintain pressure on the Kremlin to come to terms. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told TASS that Moscow would continue its "engagement with American negotiators" and "address the root causes of the conflict," but criticized the Europeans. "After the change of administration in the U.S., Europe and the European Union have become the main obstacle to peace," Lavrov said. "They are making no secret of their plans to prepare for war with Russia," Lavrov said, adding that the ambitions of European politicians are "literally blinding them." "Not only do they not care about Ukrainians, but they also don't seem to care about their own population," he said. Trump has been non-committal on the new peace proposal so far, telling Politico on Friday that Zelensky "doesn't have anything until I approve it." The talks will address a plan that would stop the war along its current front lines and could require Ukraine to pull troops back from the east, allowing the creation of demilitarized buffer zones.