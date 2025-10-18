Trump Tells Zelensky to 'Make a Deal' as Tomahawk Plea Misfires

Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to make a deal with Russia, pouring cold water on Kyiv's push for Tomahawk missiles as the U.S. leader pursues a diplomatic solution to the war.

Trump said as recently as last month that he believed Ukraine could take back all its territory — but a day after agreeing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a new summit the American had changed his tune.

After meeting with Zelensky at the White House, Trump said on social media that their talks were "very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"

Trump also appeared to suggest both sides should accept their current front lines. "They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!" he said.

Zelensky said after the meeting that Russia was "afraid" of the U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, but that he was "realistic" about receiving the weapons from Washington.

He told reporters that while he and Trump talked about long-range weapons they "decided that we don't speak about it because... the United States doesn't want escalation."

'Get the war over'

Zelensky came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalize on Trump's growing frustration with Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough.

But the Ukrainian left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week's Gaza peace deal.

Trump has appeared far more upbeat about the prospects of a deal since his two-and-a-half hour call with Putin on Thursday, in which they agreed to meet in Budapest.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump told journalists including an AFP reporter as he hosted Zelensky at the White House.