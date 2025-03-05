Trump Says Zelensky Ready for Talks With Russia, U.S. Minerals Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky told him he was ready to negotiate with Russia and finalize a U.S. minerals deal, just days after their tense White House meeting.

The fallout from Trump’s and Zelensky’s Oval Office clash led to the dramatic unraveling of the wartime alliance between the U.S. and Ukraine, with Washington suspending crucial military aid to the war-torn country.

Zelensky has since attempted to mend ties, posting on social media that their dispute was “regrettable” and that he wanted “to make things right.”

During his address to Congress later Tuesday, Trump read aloud from a letter he said he had received from Zelensky, which mirrored the Ukrainian leader’s online statement.

“The letter reads: ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,’” Trump told lawmakers in his first congressional address since returning to office.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.”