St. Petersburg authorities on Monday banned migrant workers from working as couriers and delivery people.

The order, signed by Governor Alexander Beglov and announced by the city administration, amends a July 28, 2025, regulation that had previously barred migrant workers only from taxi services.

The ban now extends to all types of delivery work, from traditional courier services and goods transport to home food delivery and other similar services.

City officials said the measure aims to reduce illegal employment, improve the quality and safety of services and open up more jobs for local residents, especially students and young people.

Businesses will have a three-month transition period to bring their hiring practices into compliance.

As of January 2025, 49 Russian regions, including occupied territories in Ukraine, had introduced similar bans in various professions, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported.