Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Mass Deportations Seen in St. Petersburg After Moscow Concert Attack – NGO

People outside the Migration Center in St. Petersburg. Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / TASS

Authorities in St. Petersburg have been deporting migrants en masse in the week since the deadly attack on a Moscow region concert hall, the legal rights group Perviy Otdel said Friday.

More than 64 foreigners were deported from the city’s Vyborgsky district on Thursday alone, the NGO said, citing one of its unidentified lawyers.

“Temporary detention centers for foreign citizens are packed, surrounded by special vehicles and buses heading to the airport,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

A number of buses carrying migrants were also headed to St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport on Friday afternoon, they added.

The countries where the migrants were being sent to were not specified, though it is known that labor migrants in Russia mostly hail from poor Central Asian countries.

Bailiffs reportedly refer to St. Petersburg’s mass deportations as “Operation Anti-Migrant,” with raids targeting local hostels and apartments. Similar raids were reported in Moscow and other Russian cities.

Anti-immigrant sentiment surged after four gunmen — who were later identified as Tajik nationals — stormed Crocus City Hall last Friday, killing 144 people and injuring 382 in the shooting and massive fire at the popular concert venue.

Four other suspects placed in pre-trial detention this week are also originally from Tajikistan. A ninth suspected accomplice is from neighboring Kyrgyzstan.

Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the massacre. Russia has blamed radical Islamists, Ukraine and its Western allies for the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Migrants

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

mass arrests

St. Petersburg Police Round Up Thousands of Migrant Workers in New Year's Raids – Reports

More than 600 of those detained had reportedly broken Russia’s immigration laws, with over 100 people expected to be deported from the country. 
1 Min read
illegal scheme

Russian Ex-Policeman Arrested on Suspicion of Unlawfully Granting 100K Migrants Legal Status

Law enforcement agents detained the former senior police officer near Moscow and are said to have sent him to St. Petersburg, state media reported.
1 Min read
origins unknown

Secret Underground Prison Reported Found Near St. Petersburg

The prison, disguised as a cottage, contained two cells and a human-sized crematory, according to footage published by St. Petersburg-based media.
North Korea

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...