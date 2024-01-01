St. Petersburg Police Round Up Thousands of Migrant Workers in New Year's Raids – Reports

Police in St. Petersburg detained some 3,000 migrant workers during New Year's Eve celebrations, the local news website Fontanka reported Monday, citing anonymous sources.

More than 600 of those detained had allegedly broken Russia’s immigration laws, Fontanka said, with over 100 people expected to be deported from the country.

Police carried out Sunday night's mass round-up of migrants near metro stations, as well as a popular New Year’s Eve celebration spot in central St. Petersburg, according to the news outlet Bumaga.

Last year saw widespread and regular reports of police in cities across Russia rounding up migrant workers who recently received Russian citizenship but failed to complete their compulsory military registration.