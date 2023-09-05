Bomb Detonates at St. Petersburg Military Enlistment Office

Investigators believe the explosion occurred inside a shaft that leads to an abandoned bomb shelter, some 20 meters from the military recruitment office, according to Fontanka.

Authorities cordoned off a nearby abandoned bomb shelter, which Fontanka said sustained “minor damage.”

Local residents reported hearing sounds of explosions near the enlistment office around noon on Tuesday.

A bomb went off outside a military enlistment office in St. Petersburg, the local news website Fontanka reported Tuesday, citing eyewitnesses.

The outlet described the explosive device as a battery-powered “radio module” fitted with 100-150 grams of gunpowder.

Security camera footage shared by Fontanka showed police tape surrounding a pockmarked road in the courtyard of an old building.

It was unclear if the asphalt shown in the footage was damaged as a result of the reported blast.

The outlet said there were no injuries.