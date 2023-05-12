St. Petersburg Police Forms Drone-Fighting Unit

Police in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg have formed a special unit for shooting down drones, the city's Interior Ministry said Friday, as concerns have risen over drone attacks on Russian territory amid its war on Ukraine.

The so-called “sky control unit” in St. Petersburg mainly consists of officers who have served in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine which the Kremlin claims to have annexed, the city's Interior Ministry said in a post on the VKontakte social media site.

The move comes “in connection with the introduction of a number of restrictions on the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles in St. Petersburg,” the city police said.

Over 40 Russian regions, including St. Petersburg, imposed restrictions on drone flights this month amid a spate of drone attacks on Russian territory, including an intercepted drone strike on the Kremlin, which Moscow blames on Ukraine.