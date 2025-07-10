Russian Police Offered Bonuses to Recruit Detainees for Ukraine War – Vyorstka

Russian police officers are being offered cash bonuses for each detainee they recruit to fight in Ukraine, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Thursday.

The bonuses, ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 rubles ($130-1,300) per recruit depending on the region, were introduced after Russia started requiring officers to inform detainees between ages 18 and 65 that enlisting in the military could allow them to avoid prosecution, Vyorstka’s sources in the police said.

In many cases, the recruitment pitch to detainees happens before the first interrogation, an officer in the southern Krasnodar region told Vyorstka.

According to this officer, suspects are promised full legal amnesty, salaries of over 200,000 rubles ($2,570) per month, family benefits and free education for their children.

Once a detainee agrees to sign a military contract, the case is referred to a local enlistment office. If the contract is signed, legal proceedings are suspended, pre-trial detention is lifted and the criminal prosecution is halted.

Investigators in St. Petersburg, whose ordinary monthly salaries range from 40,000 to 60,000 rubles ($510-770), can earn an additional 35,000 rubles ($450) per recruit sent to the front, a recently dismissed police officer told Vyorstka.

“In fact, an investigator can double their salary by recruiting just two people a month,” the former officer said.