Report Details How Authorities Shame, Intimidate Anti-War Russians

Russian security agents have stepped up the humiliation and intimidation of anti-war activists to suppress dissent among the wider public, the BBC’s Russian service reported.

Russian anthropologists refer to the tactics, which involve on-camera apologies or acts of performative patriotism to atone for opposing the war in Ukraine, as “guilt-shame rituals.”

These rituals “serve two functions: first humiliate a specific person, then send a message to the public,” researcher and anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova told BBC Russian in the report published Thursday.

“Modern information autocracies don’t work like the classic Stalinist totalitarian system. Their task is not to quietly destroy large groups of people like comrade Stalin. Their task is to frighten the rest to silence them,” Arkhipova was quoted as saying.

The guilt-shame rituals have traditionally been associated with the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, which is ruled with an iron fist by regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

But in recent years — and especially in the months since Russia invaded Ukraine — such tactics have permeated into other Russian regions.

Two recent high-profile guilt-shame incidents took place when officers raided two Moscow pubs on March 17 and an art event on March 19.