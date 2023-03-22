Moscow Bars Targeted in Police Raids Defy Intimidation

MOSCOW — Underdog, a tiny bar in the central Kitai-Gorod neighborhood, was crowded and noisy on Tuesday night despite a violent police raid days earlier in which visitors had been threatened with electric shock devices and forced to sing pro-Kremlin songs.

“I think we need to show our support,” one visitor at this punk, hipster bar told The Moscow Times over a glass of cider as funk-rock music played over the sound system.

“Lightning never strikes the same place twice,” another Muscovite said via social media messenger when asked if she was worried about another appearance by the police.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have cracked down on anti-war and opposition politicians, journalists and activists — but the well-publicized raids on Underdog sparked fears that independent and alternative venues may be next in the firing line.

Masked security officers raided Underdog, as well as its sister establishment La Virgen Taqueria, on Friday evening.

Up to 50 people — including staff and patrons of the bars — were detained and questioned by the Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives.

A video posted by the state Moskva news agency showed Underdog visitors being forced to sing patriotic songs. Other reports said they were threatened with electric shock devices.

Lawyer Konstantin Yerokhin, who represents Underdog, told The Moscow Times that police officers in balaclavas forced people at the two bars to unlock their phones and display any tattoos, and seized two payment terminals from the bars.

The raids are believed to be linked to a since-deleted social media post by La Virgen Taqueria last summer announcing a vinyl record sale to raise money for the Kyiv Angels, a Ukrainian charity that helps both civilians and military personnel.

Over the weekend, the entrance to the bar was also spray-painted with the letters “ZOV” — a pro-war symbol inspired by identification markings painted on Russian vehicles in Ukraine.

Following the raids, Pavel Kosov, one of La Virgen Taqueria’s owners, said on Instagram that he was stepping away from the business in order to protect staff.

Kosov declined an interview request from The Moscow Times.