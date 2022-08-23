Dozens of Moscow Metro Passengers Detained on Russia Flag Day

Moscow police detained dozens of metro passengers Monday in what appeared to be a raid to prevent mass actions on Russia’s National Flag Day, an independent watchdog reported.

The detentions come at a time when anti-war activism has been effectively outlawed under laws passed shortly after Moscow sent troops into neighboring Ukraine.

OVD-Info, a police-monitoring website that runs a legal hotline for those detained, said 33 activists and journalists were apprehended across the Russian capital’s metro system.

Some of them were flagged for detention by the Moscow Metro’s facial recognition technology, according to the watchdog.

One journalist held in a southern Moscow police station said at one point police sirens went off “once a minute” with the detention of another person.

Three of the detained passengers had previously been charged under Russia’s laws against anti-war speech since the country invaded Ukraine in February, according to OVD-Info.

At least one activist was detained twice in the morning and evening.