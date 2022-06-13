Dozens Detained Using Moscow's Facial Recognition Tech on Russia Day – Watchdog

Nearly 70 Moscow metro passengers and pickters have been detained across the Russian capital on the Russia Day national holiday Sunday, an independent watchdog has said.

“At least 67 people were detained by police on Russia Day,” the OVD-Info police-monitoring website said.

“Most of them — 43 people — were detained in the Moscow metro using facial recognition [technology],” it reported.

Some were reportedly told that there had been an alert targeting them for detention. They were released by late Sunday without any charges pressed against them.

OVD-Info added that 19 Muscovites have been detained for holding anti-war pickets, with some of them facing misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian military's actions abroad.