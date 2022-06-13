Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Dozens Detained Using Moscow's Facial Recognition Tech on Russia Day – Watchdog

OVD-Info said 19 Muscovites have been detained for anti-war pickets, some of them facing misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian military. t.me/ovdinfo

Nearly 70 Moscow metro passengers and pickters have been detained across the Russian capital on the Russia Day national holiday Sunday, an independent watchdog has said.

“At least 67 people were detained by police on Russia Day,” the OVD-Info police-monitoring website said.

“Most of them — 43 people — were detained in the Moscow metro using facial recognition [technology],” it reported.

Some were reportedly told that there had been an alert targeting them for detention. They were released by late Sunday without any charges pressed against them.

OVD-Info added that 19 Muscovites have been detained for holding anti-war pickets, with some of them facing misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian military's actions abroad.

More than 15,000 anti-war protesters have been detained across Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A week later, Russia passed a law making it a felony punishable by up to 15 years in jail to spread “fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia Day marks the day when the legislature of the then-Russian Federative Socialist Soviet Republic adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty — June 12, 1990. 

The day was made a national holiday in 1992.

OVD-Info reported additional detentions of anti-war picketers in cities including St. Petersburg, Penza and Vladivostok.

Read more about: Moscow , Police

Read more

Laced drinks

Police Catch Drugging, Robbing Spree Suspect in Central Moscow

At least 24 victims had been drugged and robbed at popular hangout spots in the past month.
Police

Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report

Police did not disclose a reason for the mass arrests, the Committee for Civil Rights said.
Police

Moscow Cop Kills Pedestrian Crossing Highway

The off-duty Moscow cop ran into the 20-year-old man on the southern stretch of the highway.
Protest

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

Police detained Nikolai Danilov outside the Kremlin, after he walked into Red Square with his face completely covered in green paint, in a show of solidarity...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.