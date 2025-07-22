Moscow Police Arrest Chief Editor of Telegram News Channel Baza, Lawyer Says

The editor-in-chief of the Telegram news channel Baza was arrested on Tuesday, his lawyer told Russian state media, as police searched the outlet’s main office in Moscow.

Gleb Trifonov, who has led Baza since 2022, was taken into custody after officers searched his home earlier in the day, lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told the state-run TASS news agency. It was not immediately clear whether Trifonov faced any charges.

Two other Baza employees were briefly detained and questioned, but were later released without charges, Mikhalchik said. He added that he had not yet been able to contact Trifonov.

Mikhalchik said the arrest appears connected to a criminal investigation into abuse of power by a law enforcement official accused of leaking confidential information that later appeared on a Telegram channel.

Russia’s Investigative Committee announced an abuse of power probe on Tuesday, though it did not name Baza directly. However, the timing of the announcement and simultaneous searches in Moscow, as well as the Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Belgorod regions, suggest the case may be linked to the channel.