Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

FSB Accuses Ukraine of Using Elderly Russian Women as Suicide Bombers

FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukrainian intelligence of recruiting elderly Russian women as suicide bombers through online fraud and psychological manipulation.

According to the FSB, five elderly women were tricked into selling their homes and losing their savings via calls on Telegram and WhatsApp. The women were then allegedly instructed to track the homes and vehicles of Russian servicemen and deliver improvised explosive devices disguised as household items, supposedly as a way to recover their losses.

“The detonation of these devices would have killed both the intended targets and the women themselves, effectively using them as so-called ‘human bombs,’” the agency said, adding that this would allow Ukrainian operatives to “eliminate unwanted witnesses and avoid returning the promised money.”

State media published FSB footage showing masked agents detaining at least two elderly women, as well as surveillance videos of three others carrying bags. One appeared to place a chessboard on a black SUV, which was later examined by a bomb disposal robot.

Three of the women reportedly told investigators they had been defrauded and lost their savings. The FSB said it has pressed criminal charges of attempted terrorism and illegal handling of explosives, but it did not say whether the women were in police custody or under house arrest.

The law enforcement agency urged relatives of elderly people, “especially those living alone,” and parents of minors to warn them about the risks of fraud and recruitment into terrorist activity, adding that Russians should avoid unsolicited contacts via messaging apps.

Read more about: FSB

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia’s FSB Arrests Ex-Official Accused of Embezzling $22.6 Mln

Oleg Donskikh, who headed one of the Agriculture Ministry’s departments until 2012, was arrested after 12 years of being on the run.
1 Min read

Russia Arrests Four Accused of Helping Ukraine Army

Russia arrested four people Wednesday, accusing them of sending money to Ukrainian armed forces and planning to join its ranks.
2 Min read

Russia Says Arrested Man Behind Car Bomb Attack on Ukrainian Defector

Vasily Prozorov, a former member of Ukraine’s SBU security service, was injured last week after a bomb went off under his SUV in Moscow.
2 Min read

Russia’s FSB Says Foiled Ukrainian Landing Attempt in Kherson Region

Russian authorities claimed that Ukrainian special forces involved in the landing attempt received training from British commandos.
2 Min read