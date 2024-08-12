Russia’s FSB Says Captured Ukrainian Soldier in Kursk Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it captured a Ukrainian soldier who claimed his commanders had issued shoot-to-kill orders during the assault on Russia’s Kursk region.

According to the FSB, the captured soldier, identified as a member of Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade, said during an interrogation that Ukrainian soldiers were instructed to “shoot everyone on the spot” if met with resistance from local residents.

The Russian law enforcement body said its border troops, assisted by locals, apprehended the soldier as he tried to flee back to Ukraine after being “abandoned” by his fellow servicemen.

A Kursk-based Telegram channel initially published, then deleted, a video showing what it described as local volunteers interrogating the captured Ukrainian soldier, who was seen standing in his underwear in a wooded area with his hands tied behind his back. The soldier identified himself as Ruslan Poltoratsky.