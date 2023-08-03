Nearly 80 Civilians Killed in Russia Since Invasion Of Ukraine — Reports

At least 79 civilians have been killed on Russian soil since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, the independent news website 7x7 reported Tuesday.

The Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, which has regularly been targeted by drone attacks and shelling, saw the highest share of civilian losses, with 48 people killed.

Other casualties were reported in the Krasnodar region (16), the Bryansk region (10) and the Kursk region (five), with the age of the victims ranging from 5 to 84 years old, the outlet said.

The outlet tallied civilian deaths by monitoring local and national news coverage as well as posts and comments by victims' relatives and friends on Russian social media. Some of the victims' names were given to the outlet by the victims' relatives themselves.

Russia's regions bordering Ukraine have been regularly shelled since the start of the invasion in February 2022, with civilian and military sites targeted in attacks.