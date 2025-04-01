Is Ukraine Intensifying Its Attacks on Russia’s Border Regions?

Ukraine appears to be ramping up its cross-border assaults and efforts to penetrate Russian territory, as ground fighting continues without pause on both sides despite efforts by the U.S. to negotiate peace.

Ukrainian forces have in recent weeks intensified attacks in Russia’s border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk — a step that experts see as an attempt to divert Russia’s focus from the Kursk region, where Moscow’s troops are trying to drive out remaining Ukrainian forces.

The attacks in Belgorod and Bryansk appear much smaller in scale compared to Ukraine's Kursk incursion last August, which saw Ukrainian forces capture over 1,000 square kilometers.

Kyiv had hoped to use its Kursk foothold as leverage in peace talks with Russia, which has occupied swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia accused Kyiv of several incursion attempts into its territory amid discussions between Moscow and Washington on the terms of a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow had previously dismissed a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, while Kyiv also accused Russia of dragging out negotiations with no intention of ending its military campaign.

Here is what we know about the situation in the border regions — and what the latest attacks’ timing could signal:

Belgorod

Ukrainian forces launched their offensive on Russia’s Belgorod region last month as Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump were speaking by phone.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on March 18 that Ukrainian forces attempted to breach Russian territory in the western part of the Belgorod region, advancing toward the villages of Demidovka and Prilesye.

The ministry said Russian forces prevented the border crossing — with Ukrainian losses amounting to up to 60 personnel, a tank and seven armored vehicles — and dispersed the remaining Ukrainian troops.

Pro-war Russian military bloggers later acknowledged that Ukraine’s forces were on Russian soil.