Russia Supports Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine, Putin Says, But ‘Nuances’ Remain

Russia is prepared to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, but only if it leads to “long-term peace” and addresses the “root causes” of the conflict, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
“We agree with the proposal to cease hostilities. But we believe this cessation should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of the conflict,” Putin told reporters.
The Kremlin has argued that its full-scale invasion was necessary to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and to rid the country of “neo-Nazi” elements allegedly present in the government and military. It has also accused NATO of trying to gain a foothold in Ukraine and bring its troops closer to Russia’s western border.
On Thursday, Putin raised concerns about Ukrainian troops who are still believed to occupy parts of the southwestern Kursk region, and he questioned how they would be handled under a ceasefire agreement.
“Are we supposed to let them go after they committed mass crimes against civilians? Or will the Ukrainian leadership order them to lay down arms and surrender?” he asked.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that its troops regained control over the town of Sudzha in the Kursk border region after seven months under Ukrainian control.
Ukraine initially seized 1,376 square kilometers (531 square miles) of land in the Kursk region after launching a surprise ground offensive in August. However, over the past week, Russian troops have carried out a rapid counteroffensive and appear close to completely pushing Ukrainian forces out of the region.
At the Russian-Belarusian press conference, Putin also questioned whether Ukraine would be allowed to rearm during the 30-day ceasefire, warning that Russia’s advantage on the battlefield was “increasing.”
“How will these 30 days be used? To continue forced mobilization in Ukraine? To send more weapons there? How will issues of control and verification be handled — how can we be guaranteed that none of this will happen?” he continued.
Putin’s remarks came days after Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-brokered 30-day ceasefire during negotiations in Saudi Arabia. The Kremlin said it would wait for further details from White House officials before indicating whether it will accept the proposal.
“The idea itself is correct, and we undoubtedly support it, but there are issues we need to discuss — including with our American partners. Perhaps I will discuss it with President Trump in a phone call,” he said.
Putin is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, later on Thursday. Witkoff traveled to Moscow to formally present Washington’s ceasefire proposal.
On Wednesday, Trump said he hoped the Russian president would agree to the truce or face “very bad, devastating” financial sanctions.
“But I don’t want to do that because I want to see peace. And we’re getting close to getting something done,” Trump told reporters.
Russia, grappling with economic strain, has pushed for sanctions relief as part of any deal. The Kremlin reiterated on Thursday Moscow’s stance that the sanctions are “illegal” but declined to comment further ahead of negotiations.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American negotiating team in talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, said Washington wants Moscow to agree to the ceasefire with no preconditions.
