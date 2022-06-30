Putin Denies Russia's Role in Looming Global Food Crisis

President Vladimir Putin denied Thursday that Russia bore any responsibility for a looming global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine, a major exporter of grain, especially corn and wheat, has seen its production blocked by Moscow's military offensive, sparking a surge in prices and fears of food shortages that will particularly affect the poorest countries.

"We have not put any restrictions on the export of fertilizers, nor on the export of food products," Putin said as he welcomed Indonesian leader Joko Widodo, whose country holds the G20 presidency, to the Kremlin.

Moscow does "not hinder the export of Ukrainian wheat," Putin said, adding that Russia is "in constant contact" with the UN agency in charge of the issue.

Putin instead blamed Western sanctions imposed on Russia. He said that by targeting the owners of fertilizer companies, Western sanctions have "created conditions that made it much more difficult" to deliver certain products internationally.