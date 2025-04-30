Nearly 1 in 4 Russian Billionaires Fled Country After Invasion of Ukraine – Proekt

Dozens of wealthy Russians, including members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, fled the country in the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the independent media outlet Proekt reported Wednesday.

Forty-nine of the 200 Russian businessmen on Forbes’ list of billionaires left Russia in late February and March 2022, according to Proekt’s analysis of leaked border crossing data. Some departed even before the invasion, when Putin recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics on Feb. 21.

Several of those who left had attended the famous meeting in the Kremlin on the first day of the war where Putin urged top business executives and heads of state-owned companies to “understand what is happening.”

Nearly one-third of the billionaires who fled — 17 in total — went to the United Arab Emirates. Five traveled to Switzerland, five to Turkey, four to France and three to Cyprus.

According to the leaked data, some of Putin’s closest associates were among the first to leave.

On Feb. 23, Boris Rotenberg, the younger brother of Putin’s childhood friend and longtime ally Arkady Rotenberg, flew to Nice, France.