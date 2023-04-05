Putin Claims Western Intelligence Behind ‘Terrorist Attacks’ in Occupied Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western intelligence agencies of “regularly” staging “terrorist attacks” in Russia and in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territories.

“Terrorist attacks targeting government and law enforcement officials, journalists, public figures, teachers of schools and universities are staged regularly,” Putin said at a Security Council meeting dedicated to ensuring law and order in four Ukrainian territories he claimed to have annexed last year.

“There is every reason to believe that … Western intelligence services are involved in the preparation of … terrorist attacks,” he added at the meeting, which was also attended by the Ukrainian regions’ Kremlin-installed heads.

In apparent reference to Ukrainian authorities, Putin said that "neo-Nazis and their accomplices were acting" in Russia as well as the annexed Ukrainian territories including the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

He did not provide evidence for his claims.