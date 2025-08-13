Trump Says Wants 3-Way Meeting With Putin, Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was planning a second meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon after Friday's Alaska summit — this time with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky included.

Trump is due to sit down with Putin in Anchorage on Friday, the first meeting between the Russian leader and a sitting U.S. president since 2021.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," he told reporters.

"I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky and myself, if they'd like to have me there."