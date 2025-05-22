Trump Acknowledges Putin Not Ready to End Ukraine War – WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is not ready to end his war on Ukraine because he believes he is winning, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing three sources familiar with the conversation.

Trump made the acknowledgement during a call with European leaders following his phone call with Putin on Monday.

It marks a notable departure for Trump, who has repeatedly said he believed his Russian counterpart was genuinely interested in peace and pressured Kyiv to make major concessions, including abandoning its NATO aspirations, to end the war.

The realization does not appear to have motivated Trump to increase U.S. pressure on Russia. Despite previously telling European officials that he would join them in imposing new sanctions on Russia if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire during Monday's call, Trump ultimately declined to do so.

And publicly, Trump said the "tone and spirit of the conversation [with Putin] were excellent."