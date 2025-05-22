Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trump Acknowledges Putin Not Ready to End Ukraine War – WSJ

The White House

U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is not ready to end his war on Ukraine because he believes he is winning, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing three sources familiar with the conversation.

Trump made the acknowledgement during a call with European leaders following his phone call with Putin on Monday.

It marks a notable departure for Trump, who has repeatedly said he believed his Russian counterpart was genuinely interested in peace and pressured Kyiv to make major concessions, including abandoning its NATO aspirations, to end the war.

The realization does not appear to have motivated Trump to increase U.S. pressure on Russia. Despite previously telling European officials that he would join them in imposing new sanctions on Russia if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire during Monday's call, Trump ultimately declined to do so.

And publicly, Trump said the "tone and spirit of the conversation [with Putin] were excellent."

According to The New York Times, after his call with Putin, Trump told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and other European heads of state that they would need to find a solution to the war themselves.

The Vatican is expected to host the next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in mid-June.

Trump told European leaders on Sunday that he would send Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Keith Kellogg to attend the negotiations, but "appeared to be noncommittal" about the U.S. role in the talks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump vowed to swiftly broker a resolution to Russia's more-than-three-year invasion of Ukraine when he took office in January. But he has voiced growing frustration in recent months as his administration's shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv failed to reach a breakthrough.

Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul on May 16, a meeting that ended without major progress toward peace.

During the talks, the Russian delegation, a junior team led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, reportedly demanded that Kyiv fully surrender the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims are Russian territory but does not fully occupy. The Russian negotiators threatened to seize more Ukrainian regions if this demand was not met.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Trump , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Rubio Says Trump Has Offered No 'Concession' to Putin

The U.S. secretary of state rejected criticism over the administration's Ukraine policy at a Senate hearing.
1 Min read

Trump Says He’s Ready to Attend Istanbul Talks, But Unsure If Putin Will Show Up

"I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar.
2 Min read

Zelensky Offers to Meet Putin in Turkey ‘Personally’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend peace talks in Turkey.
2 Min read

Kremlin Fears Trump-Zelensky Clash Could Harm Its Shot at a Grand Bargain

Moscow worries Trump may lose interest in a rapprochement deal with Putin if Washington stops engaging with Kyiv, sources told The Moscow Times.
4 Min read