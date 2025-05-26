Trump Says Putin Has ‘Gone Absolutely Crazy’ After Russia Steps Up Air Attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely CRAZY” following the largest air assault of the war in Ukraine, adding that he was considering new sanctions on Moscow.
"Something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump said of the Russian president on Truth Social. "I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"
Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writing that he "is doing his country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."
Speaking to reporters at an airport in New Jersey, Trump said of Putin: "I don't know what's wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? Right? He's killing a lot of people. I'm not happy about that."
Trump said he was considering imposing additional sanctions on Russia in response to the intensifying attacks.
Russian forces launched at least 367 drones and missiles between Saturday night and Sunday morning, in what Ukrainian officials described as the largest single air assault of the war. At least 12 people were killed, including three children in the northern Zhytomyr region.
While other strikes have caused more casualties, the weekend barrage was the most extensive in terms of weapons fired, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Trump has urged both sides to negotiate an end to the war, now in its fourth year, but Ukraine and Russia remain far apart on key issues.
