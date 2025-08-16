Trump Drops Ukraine Ceasefire Demand After Putin Summit

Donald Trump on Saturday dropped his push for a ceasefire in Ukraine in favor of pursuing a full peace accord — a major shift announced hours after his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin yielded no clear breakthrough.

Prior to the high-stakes meeting in Alaska, securing an immediate cessation of hostilities had been a core demand of Trump and European leaders including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, who will now hold talks with the U.S. president in Washington on Monday.

The shift away from an urgent ceasefire would seem to favor Putin, who has long argued for negotiations on a final peace deal — a strategy that Ukraine and its European allies have criticized as a way to buy time and press home Russia's battlefield advances.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform after the Alaska talks.

Before the summit, Trump had warned of "severe consequences" if Moscow did not accept a ceasefire.

In a call with European leaders on his flight back to Washington, Trump said the U.S. was prepared to provide security guarantees for Ukraine — an assurance German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hailed as "significant progress."

But there was a scathing assessment of the summit outcome from the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, who accused Putin of seeking to "drag out negotiations" with no commitment to end the bloodshed.

"The harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war any time soon," Kallas said.

The New York Times, citing two European officials briefed on Trump's call with European leaders, said the president had expressed support for Putin's proposal for Ukraine to cede territory it controls to Russia in exchange for an eventual ceasefire.

Zelensky back in White House

The main diplomatic focus now switches to Zelensky's talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

An EU source told AFP that a number of European leaders had also been invited to attend.