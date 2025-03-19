Putin Pressures Trump to Recognize Annexed Ukrainian Territories – Kommersant

President Vladimir Putin is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory in exchange for a pledge not to seize more land, the Kommersant business newspaper reported late Tuesday, citing anonymous sources from a closed-door meeting where the Kremlin leader outlined his stance.

Russia declared the annexation of Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions in September 2022 after sham referendums, despite not fully controlling any of them. Moscow also annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

According to Kommersant, ongoing U.S.-Russia negotiations for ending the war in Ukraine center on securing Washington’s recognition of all five regions as Russian territory under the argument that “there’s no taking back what Russia has gained.”

“If this [recognition] happens soon, Russia… will not lay claim to Odesa and other Ukrainian territories,” the publication wrote, relaying Putin’s message following the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a major business lobby.