Ukraine Says Sumy Region Village Taken Back From Russia

Ukraine's military said Sunday it had taken back a village in the Sumy region from the Russian army which has made significant recent gains.
Ukrainian troops have "liberated and completely cleared" Russian forces from Bezsalivka, the military general staff said in a Telegram post. It said 18 Russian troops had been "eliminated" in the fighting.
The village is on the frontline in the north of the country and about 20 kilometers west of the main fighting between the two armies in the northern region.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, launched a renewed offensive in Sumy in April after reclaiming its own region of Kursk from Ukrainian forces.
Russian troops are currently about 20 kilometers from the regional capital of Sumy, which has been the target of frequent deadly shelling attacks.
The focus of the Russian offensive is on eastern Ukraine, where it has stepped up gains in recent months against its less well-equipped opponents.
