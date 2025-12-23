Russian MFA Denies Evacuating Embassy Staff From Venezuela

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied reports that it was evacuating staff from its embassy in Venezuela as the United States steps up pressure on the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The denial followed a report by The Associated Press, which cited an anonymous European intelligence official as saying that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of Russian diplomats from Venezuela last Friday.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as false but did not specifically address whether the families of diplomats had been relocated. “Be careful and don’t fall for Western provocations!” the ministry said.

The AP report said Russian officials had privately assessed the situation in Venezuela in “very grim terms” as Washington intensified military operations and warnings directed at Caracas.