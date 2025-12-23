Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian MFA Denies Evacuating Embassy Staff From Venezuela

The Russian Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied reports that it was evacuating staff from its embassy in Venezuela as the United States steps up pressure on the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The denial followed a report by The Associated Press, which cited an anonymous European intelligence official as saying that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of Russian diplomats from Venezuela last Friday.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as false but did not specifically address whether the families of diplomats had been relocated. “Be careful and don’t fall for Western provocations!” the ministry said.

The AP report said Russian officials had privately assessed the situation in Venezuela in “very grim terms” as Washington intensified military operations and warnings directed at Caracas.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on Monday with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil, expressing what the ministry described as Moscow’s “full support” for Maduro’s government and “serious concern” over escalating U.S. actions in the Caribbean Sea.

Gil condemned recent U.S. strikes on sanctioned vessels, describing them as “unlawful acts of piracy.”

Since September, U.S. forces have carried out strikes on boats that the Trump Administration alleges were involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. U.S. officials have not publicly provided evidence to support the claims.

More than 100 people have been killed in the operations, according to families of the victims and officials, with fishermen among the dead.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Washington’s “increasingly escalatory actions” could have “far-reaching consequences for the region” and pose a threat to international shipping. It reiterated Moscow’s solidarity with Venezuela’s leadership.

Read more about: Venezuela , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Lavrov Out of Favor With Putin?: Reports Force the Kremlin to Comment

Reports that Putin was unhappy with Lavrov’s performance emerged after Trump called off his planned summit with the Russian leader in Budapest.
3 Min read

Media Investigation Uncovers Russian FM Spokeswoman’s Alleged Hidden Wealth

The report also says that her husband’s firm, Severo-Zapad, has profited from large state contracts during the wartime economic boom.
2 Min read

North Korea's Top Diplomat to Visit Russia From Sunday

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia for a three-day trip from Sunday to Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
1 Min read

Russia Expels Estonian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move

Estonia declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata in August over alleged activities undermining the Baltic country’s constitutional order and violating...
1 Min read