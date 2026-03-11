Russian Investigators Charge Dutch and Ukrainian Nationals Over Return of ‘Scythian Gold’ to Kyiv

Russian law enforcement authorities on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Dutch and Ukrainian nationals over the return of Crimean gold artifacts to Ukraine.

After a decade-long legal battle, a collection of Scythian artifacts that had been on loan to Amsterdam’s Allard Pierson Museum since 2013 was returned to Ukraine in 2023 following a ruling by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, argued that the 565 museum items had become Russian property after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and should therefore have been transferred to Russia once the exhibition ended.

“Officials from the Netherlands, Ukraine and the Allard Pierson Museum thus stole these museum items,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement, without specifying who was facing charges.

Investigators said they launched a criminal probe into the alleged theft of items of “special historical, artistic and cultural value” and the failure to return cultural property to Russia.

The Moscow Times contacted the Allard Pierson Museum for comment.