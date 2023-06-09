Dutch Top Court Says Crimean Gold Must Go to Kyiv

The Netherlands' highest court ruled Friday that a priceless collection of Crimean gold must be handed over to Ukraine, the latest move in a legal tug-of-war spanning almost a decade.

The treasures, dubbed the "Scythian Gold," were loaned to the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam just before Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Both Ukraine and four museums in the occupied peninsula have demanded that the treasures be returned to them, but the Allard Pierson Museum said it would not do so until a judge ruled to which party it should go.

"The Allard Pierson Museum must hand over the art treasures to the State of Ukraine and not to the Crimean museums," the Dutch Supreme Court said.

"With this decision, the Supreme Court has ended the dispute," the Hague-based court said in a statement.