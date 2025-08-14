Russia Designates Reporters Without Borders ‘Undesirable’ Organization

Authorities in Moscow have designated Reporters Without Borders as an “undesirable” organization, Russian independent media reported on Thursday, though no reason was given for the move.
The organization, known by its French acronym RSF, is a Paris-based press freedom watchdog that monitors and advocates for the safety of journalists and unrestricted access to information worldwide.
Russia’s Justice Ministry added RSF to its “undesirable” list on June 27, but the designation appeared on the ministry’s website only on Thursday.
The designation bars RSF from operating in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals found to be affiliated with “undesirable” organizations face up to four years in prison, while organization leaders risk up to six years.
The Moscow Times reached out to RSF for comment.
Russia introduced its “undesirable” law in 2015, using it to crack down on independent media, opposition groups and foreign organizations. Hundreds of organizations are currently blacklisted, including The Moscow Times, which was added to the list last summer.
