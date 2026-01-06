Western Allies Agree Ukraine Guarantees After Paris 'Progress'

Against the background of tensions between Europe and the U.S. on Greenland and Venezuela, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who was present at the talks in Paris, said "a lot of progress" had been made.

Allies have "largely finished" agreeing security guarantees for Ukraine "so that the people of Ukraine know that when this ends, it ends forever," he said, flanked by President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Witkoff said that "land options" will be the most "critical issue" and "hopefully we will be able to come up with certain compromises with regard to that."

Trump believes "this carnage has to stop," added Witkoff.

Kushner added: "This does not mean that we will make peace, but peace would not be possible without the progress that was made here today."

Zelensky expressed satisfaction over the outcome.

"These are not just words. There is concrete content: a joint declaration by all the coalition countries and a trilateral declaration by France, Britain, and Ukraine," Zelensky said in.

Echoing Witkoff's comments, Zelensky added the most significant issue still to be resolved was "the territorial question," referring to Russian demands that Kyiv give up the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

Russia, which occupies around 20% of Ukraine, has also repeatedly opposed any NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine to monitor a halt in hostilities.

'Hardens our resolve'

Starmer said for his part that following a ceasefire the U.K. and France will establish "military hubs" across Ukraine and "build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defensive needs."

But he warned: "We can only get to a peace deal if Putin is ready to make compromises. And so we have to be frank, for all Russia's words, Putin is not showing he is ready for peace. Over the last few weeks, we've seen the opposite," he said.

"This only hardens our resolve," he added.

There has been no recent let-up in fighting in what has been Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose nation has been wary of contributing troops to a multinational force, said German forces could join to monitor a ceasefire, but based in a neighboring country.

"We will certainly have to make compromises," he said in Paris, adding that "we will not achieve textbook diplomatic solutions."

The capture by U.S. forces of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, a Putin ally, as well as claims by Trump that the self-governing Danish territory of Greenland should become part of the US had unsettled some European countries ahead of the meeting.

Macron told French TV: "I cannot imagine a scenario in which the United States of America would be placed in a position to violate Danish sovereignty."