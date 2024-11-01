Russia Says Repelled Large Wave of Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russia’s military said early Friday that its air defense systems destroyed 83 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions and annexed Crimea overnight, with at least one of the drones crashing into an oil depot and sparking a fire.

In southern Russia’s Stavropol region, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said an unmanned aircraft “fell” into an oil depot in the town of Svetlograd, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

A video published by anonymous Telegram news channels purportedly showed the moment the drone struck the facility and ignited a blaze. A second video appeared to show the fire having been extinguished.

The depot, owned by state oil giant Rosneft, can store up to 6,700 cubic meters of fuel products, according to the energy news website neftegaz.ru.