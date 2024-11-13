Russia Launches First Combined Drone and Missile Attack on Kyiv Since Summer

Russia intensified its attacks on Kyiv early Wednesday, launching a combined assault of drones and missiles on the capital for the first time in over 70 days, local authorities reported.

The attack coincided with new warnings from the U.S. State Department, which echoed Ukrainian claims that North Korean troops have begun "engaging in combat operations" alongside Russian forces near Ukraine’s border.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted four missiles and downed 37 drones launched by Russia across eight regions overnight and into Wednesday morning.

AFP journalists heard explosions across Kyiv and saw dozens of people sheltering in an underground metro station in the city center.