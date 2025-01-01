Russian Air Attack on Central Kyiv Kills At Least 2, Wounds 6

Russia's military launched an air attack on the center of Kyiv in the first hours of 2025, killing at least two people, Ukrainian authorities said early Wednesday.

A total of 111 Russian drones were fired at Ukraine overnight, with 109 either shot down or disabled by air defense systems, Ukraine's air force said.

Ukraine's state emergency services said two people were killed and six others were wounded in the attack on Kyiv.

City officials said the damage was caused by falling debris, suggesting air defense systems had intercepted the drones. Apartment blocks were hit and Ukraine's Central Bank said one of its buildings was damaged in the attack.

The attack came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in a New Year's message that he would do everything possible to bring the war to an end over the next 12 months.

Zelensky condemned Wednesday morning's attack, writing on Telegram: "Even on New Year's night, Russia only cares about hurting Ukraine."

Ukrainian officials said that the Russian drones targeted Kyiv's Pechersky district, home to the presidential palace and government quarter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to strike at the heart of Kyiv in recent weeks, an attack he said would be a response to Ukraine firing U.S.-supplied long-range rockets inside Russian territory.