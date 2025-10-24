Russian Police Search Home of U.S.-Based Independent Media Founder’s Mother

Russian law enforcement officers on Friday searched the apartment of the mother of the U.S.-based founder and editor-in-chief of the independent news outlet Astra, in the central city of Ulyanovsk.

The search was carried out as part of a criminal case concerning Anastasia Chumakova for allegedly spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Violation of wartime censorship law carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Astra reported that FSB agents, police officers and investigators arrived at the home of Chumakova’s 61-year-old mother early in the morning, reviewed her personal messages and seized electronic devices.

Investigators were said to have questioned Chumakova’s mother as a witness in the case.

The outlet notes that Chumakova has neither lived nor been registered at her mother’s apartment for over a decade.