Russia Charges Exiled Tatar Political Analyst for ‘Rehabilitation of Nazism’

Russia has charged Tatar political expert and journalist Ruslan Aysin for breaking restrictions on “foreign agents” and the “rehabilitation of Nazism,” the Mash Iptash Telegram news channel reported on Tuesday.

“I learned about [the charges] from journalists who have been calling me since the morning. I received no [official] notification anywhere,” Aysin told The Moscow Times on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t a surprise because I have purposefully ignored the requirements that come with the ‘foreign agent’ label,” he added.

A native of the republic of Tatarstan’s capital Kazan, Aysin is well known in the region for his commentary and publications on regional politics and history, as well as on political Islam.