St. Petersburg Opposition Deputy Vishnevsky Vows to Fight ‘Foreign Agent’ Label

Prominent St. Petersburg opposition politician Boris Vishnevsky said Wednesday that he plans to challenge his recent designation as a “foreign agent” in court.

Vishnevsky, a member of the liberal Yabloko party, is among the few high-profile opposition voices to have stayed in Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled him a “foreign agent” late last week on the grounds that he opposes the invasion of Ukraine and regularly contributes commentary and written pieces for foreign media.

“I view the Justice Ministry’s decision not only as a personal insult, but also an insult to my voters, and I’ll prove its complete unlawfulness in court,” Vishnevsky, who serves in the St. Petersburg legislative assembly, said on his Telegram channel.

“I’m a Russian deputy and a Russian politician, I represent solely the interests of my constituents, the citizens of Russia,” he added. “I’m not under any external influence, I’m influenced only by the Russian Constitution.”