Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Stops in Magadan Ahead of Alaska Summit With Trump

kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian Far East city of Magadan on Friday ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

During what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called a “full-fledged” working trip, Putin will visit a fish oil processing plant, inspect a sports complex and a cultural center and lay flowers at a memorial to the World War II-era Alaska-Siberia air route, a symbol of Soviet-American wartime cooperation.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with regional Governor Sergei Nosov.

Putin and Trump are set to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, starting at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (11:30 a.m. local), in talks aimed at ending Russia's more-than-three-year war on Ukraine.

The Russian delegation includes presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and special economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Three Russian government aircraft have already landed in Alaska, including an Il-96 with tail number RA-96023 — a plane that became notorious in 2018 when Argentine authorities discovered nearly 400 kilograms of cocaine at the Russian embassy compound in Buenos Aires.

The aircraft used in the drug trafficking operation between Argentina, Russia and Germany, shown in footage released by Argentine law enforcement, was identified as a Russian diplomatic plane at the time.

Trump said he believes Putin intends to “make a deal” to end the war in Ukraine at the summit, and that he was planning a second meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky afterward.

“I believe now he’s convinced that he’s going to make a deal. He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to. And we’re going to find out — I’m going to know very quickly,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show” Thursday morning.

If the meeting doesn’t end well, “I’ll just have a press conference and head out. I’ll head back to Washington,” he said.

Read more about: Putin , Magadan , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Rangers Kill 11 Brown Bears Lured by Food Waste in Russia’s Far East

Authorities said the bears had been regularly foraging for food at a village landfill, forcing locals to lock themselves and their pets indoors each night...
1 Min read

Inaugural ‘Games of the Future’ Fail to Undo Moscow’s International Isolation

Experts called the games “an attempt by Putin’s inner circle to show him…that everything in Russia is like before and even better.” 
4 Min read

Putin Promotes Donetsk Official to Be Omsk Region Governor

The reshuffle comes two weeks after Putin named an official from occupied Luhansk to head the Chukotka region.
2 Min read

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...