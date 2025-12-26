Did Russia’s Defense-Sector Boom Peak in 2025?

Commenting on the prospect of Russia’s war spreading beyond Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said this month that his country was ready to take on Europe in a direct military conflict if needed.

"We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now," he said.

Meanwhile, Sergei Chemezov, a longtime Putin ally and head of state defense conglomerate Rostec, warned Western countries against underestimating Russia’s military-industrial capacity.

“I’ll put it this way,” he said. “Our opponents couldn’t even dream of such volumes.”

With the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearing the four-year mark, Russian military spending has indeed risen to post-Soviet highs.

But in 2025, signs have increasingly pointed to a slowdown in the war industry, raising questions about how long Moscow can sustain its current level of military output under sanctions and financial strain.

Russia’s military expenditures have risen nearly 300% since the pre-war year of 2021, increasing from 3.6 trillion rubles ($39 billion) to 13.5 trillion rubles ($147 billion) earmarked for 2025.

Drawn by higher salaries, workers from other sectors have poured into defense enterprises. Large manufacturers like the Kalashnikov Concern and the Alabuga drone factory have advertised hundreds of vacancies, with some shop-floor jobs offering monthly pay of around 150,000 rubles ($1,870), nearly double the national median wage.

Official estimates show that 600,000-700,000 people joined the military-industrial complex in 2023-24, bringing total employment in the sector to about 3.8 million, or roughly 5% of the workforce.

“This really amounts to a new social contract and an economic model in which growth is driven by military-related production,” Mathieu Boulegue, a specialist in the Russian military at Chatham House, told The Moscow Times. “It is a form of defense Keynesianism, and this dynamic is likely to continue to pervade the broader economy going forward.”

While that model fueled industrial and economic growth in 2023 and 2024, it is now showing signs of losing momentum.

The Economic Development Ministry forecasts industrial output growth of just 1% in 2025, down from 5.6% last year.

Growth in Russia’s war-related industries is also slowing.