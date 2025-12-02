If Europe Wants War With Russia, 'We Are Ready,' Putin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia was "ready" for war if Europe seeks one, accusing the continent's leaders of trying to sabotage a deal on the Ukraine war before he met with U.S. envoys.

The comments came as U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Moscow for high-stakes talks on ending the nearly four-year war, which were preceded by days of intense diplomacy.

"We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now," Putin told reporters in Moscow.

"They have no peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war," he added, repeating his claim that European leaders were hindering U.S. attempts to broker peace in Ukraine.