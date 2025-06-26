Council of Europe, Ukraine Establish Ukraine War Tribunal

The Council of Europe and Ukraine on Wednesday signed an agreement to create a special tribunal to prosecute Russian Leaders for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

The United Nations Charter defines a Crime of Aggression as “the use of armed force by a State against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State.”

Ukrainian authorities requested the establishment of a special tribunal on May 13, 2025, as part of an ongoing effort to hold Russian authorities accountable for launching the invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement to establish the tribunal was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, during a ceremony at the council’s headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

Russia was expelled from the Council following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The tribunal is expected to conduct official investigations, collect evidence and prepare indictments against top Russian political and military leaders who are deemed responsible for starting the war.