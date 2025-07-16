Russian POWs’ Families Accuse Moscow of Redeploying Their Loved Ones After Prisoner Swaps

Russian soldier Mikhail Surikov signed a contract with the Russian military “out of foolishness.” In a video filmed while he was held captive as a prisoner of war in Ukraine in November 2023, he said he had enlisted because he “needed money.”

“They sent us here to die,” Surikov, a former locksmith for an oil company, said of the Russian army. It was not possible to determine whether his comments were made under duress.

When asked a year later about what would happen to him if he were freed in a prisoner exchange, Surikov said his Russian commanders would send him back to the battlefield.

Surikov, 49, appears to have been exchanged in a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine last year. He was later killed at the front.

Moscow and Kyiv have intensified prisoner exchanges since the two sides held peace talks in Istanbul in May and June, where they agreed to swap more than 1,000 wounded or ill service members as well as soldiers under the age of 25. This month, the two sides held their eighth round of prisoner exchanges.

These swaps came amid reports that Moscow is sending former prisoners of war exchanged by Kyiv back into combat — a move that violates the Geneva Convention on POWs, which states that former prisoners cannot be employed on active military service.

As in the case of Surikov, some families have published video appeals asking Russian authorities not to send their formerly captive relatives back to the front after an exchange.

“I want to address Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin…with a request not to send former POWs back to the war zone,” said Marina Frolova, whose husband, Alexei Frolov, has been held as a POW in Ukraine for more than a year.

“Our boys and we, their families, have gone through so much during this time. Enough. Return them home after the exchange, not to the war,” Frolova said in a video that circulated online last month.